Faulhaber names new president Lexi Pathak takes over day-to-day management of the agency as founder Christine Faulhaber shifts focus.

Christine Faulhaber, left, and Lexi Pathak. Photo by Michael Stuckless.

Faulhaber Communications has announced its next generation of leadership, naming Lexi Pathak as president and partner as the agency’s founder moves into a new role.

Pathak first joined Faulhaber in 2010, moving up its ranks before becoming VP and partner at the agency in 2017. Since then, she has been a lead on the agency’s new businesses initiatives, including the addition of Charlotte Tilbury, Dosist and Ted Baker London to its roster.

In her new role, Pathak will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the agency and its short- and long-term goals, including sales and profitability, as well as driving innovation and culture. Pathak says that will include driving category growth across digital and PR divisions, upskilling and digitizing the entire team and new culture incentives, such as an agency-wide bonus pool and commitments to sustainability and diversity.

She takes over those duties from Christine Faulhaber, who founded the agency 20 years ago. She is taking on the new title of founder and CEO, where she will focus more on “the long-term health and financial success of the company,” as well as providing mentorship to agency leaders and devoting more time to its by-the-hour consulting service, F Consults.

In addition to the ones mentioned above, Faulhaber’s clients include Bosch, Moroccanoil, Genesis Motors Canada, Dermalogica and Bed Bath & Beyond. This year, it has also added four senior staff on the heels of six new client wins.