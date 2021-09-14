Here’s the jury for the 2022 AToMiC Awards With the first submission deadline approaching, meet the experts that will be recognizing status-quo defying work.

By Lindsay Beaudoin

After opening submissions and announcing its co-chairs last week, strategy is announcing the pan-industry jury that will evaluate the status-quo defying work at the 2022 AToMiC Awards.

The AToMiC Awards were designed to showcase breakthrough campaigns spanning advertising, technology, media creativity and content.

The early bird deadline for submissions is tomorrow, Sept. 17. For more information on submissions, qualifications and the new Sustainability category, please visit the AToMiC Awards website.

2022 AToMiC Awards Jury

Nina Patel, VP of brand and innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada (co-chair)

Ian Mackenzie, CCO, Performance Art (co-chair)

Paula Amos, director, operations and partnerships, Aboriginal Tourism Association of BC

Bunmi Adeoye, SVP, Proof

Alyssa Buetikofer, CMO, McDonald’s

Karine Courtemanche, president, Omnicom Media Group

Jeffery Da Silva, ECD, partner, Sid Lee

Glen D’Souza, ECD, Forsman & Bodenfors

Sherry Feng, global head of value and mainstream flower, Canopy Growth Corporation

Ishan Ghosh, CEO, Barrett and Welsh

Mitch Joel, founder, Six Pixels Group

Allison Litzinger, VP, marketing, Hudson’s Bay Company

Carol Shmygol, SVP, reputation & brand, ATB

Stephanie Yung, head of design, Zulu Alpha Kilo