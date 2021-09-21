WildBrain hires first CMO Damon Berger will promote a library that includes Peanuts, Teletubbies and Degrassi, as well as the company's digital platform.

Kids entertainment company WildBrain has announced several C-suite appointments that will reshape its leadership ranks, includes its first ever CMO.

Based in Halifax with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, New York and London, WildBrain’s library includes Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test and Degrassi.

To expand that roster, the company has hired Damon Berger as its lead marketer, with a focus on taking advantage of new business and revenue opportunities in media sales, social commerce and digital marketing. He is expected to develop best-in-class partnerships and client services across the company’s portfolio of capabilities, assets and IPs.

Reporting to CEO Eric Ellenbogen, Berger’s first task will be to build a digital marketing team for WildBrain Spark, the company’s digital and streaming arm.

Berger has served in a variety of marketing and business development executive roles at Mattel, Fullscreen, What’s Trending and 20th Century Fox prior to joining WildBrain.

Elsewhere, Stephanie Betts has been promoted from EVP of content and current series to chief content officer, with the responsibility for overseeing the company’s content slate and cultivating an artist-led culture across from its animated and live-action content. Deirdre Brennan is also moving up from EVP of content partnerships to COO. She will continue to oversee content and distribution operations, but her remit now includes oversight of WildBrain Spark in order to make the company’s content strategy more holistic.

This comes on the heels of a challenging two years for WildBrain Spark, which saw its revenue drop by 64% in Q4 2020 (despite a growth in viewership), leading the company to an overall 3% annual revenue loss. And the division posted a 26% decline in fiscal 2021 overall.

A version of this story previously appeared on Kidscreen.