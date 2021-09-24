In Brief: Talk Shop names new leadership team Plus, Fredericton's Ginger expands to a second office and Camden's growth spurt continues.

Talk Shop promotes its next generation of leaders

Communications and PR agency Talk Shop Media has named a new leadership team, elevating business directors Natalie Kiguel, Chantel Cassar, Krystin Lee and Natalie Martin to VP roles.

They will join existing VP and head of operations Martina Ivsak on the agency’s leadership team, led by managing partner Katie Stevens.

Kiguel and Martin both joined Talk Shop in 2017 and were named business directors the following year. Cassar joined in 2013 and was also named business director in 2018, while Lee was hired as a business director in 2019.

Stevens described the group as “the next generation of leaders at Talk Shop,” and the added bench strength will support the agency’s ongoing expansion into key Canadian markets. Kiguel, Cassar and Lee will be based in the Toronto office, while Martin will be based in Vancouver. The agency is also looking to bring on several new hires in both offices in the near future.

Ginger hires new VP to open Saint John office

Fredericton, N.B.-based digital agency Ginger has expanded with a new office just a short drive away in Saint John, and it has hired Amanda Masters as regional VP to lead the office.

Masters has spent the last nine years as operations supervisor at McDonald’s, and is also a former board president of Boys & Girls Clubs Greater Saint John.

The expansion is part of a strategic plan to grow the team’s bench strength with talent from the new city and pursue international clients. Establishing a physical office, instead of pursuing Saint John’s talent through remote work, is part of an effort to make investments into the communities Ginger serves, the agency said.

Last year, Ginger took over duties from Revolution Strategy as the New Brunswick representative of The Canadian Agency Network.

Camden continues to grow across offices

Nine new hires are the latest in a years-long growth spurt at full-service agency Camden.

In its home base of Montreal, the agency has hired digital project manager Justine Laguë, UX/UI designer William Massina and production coordinator Claude Letendre, who will be focused on influencer and social content.

In the Toronto office, which was opened two years ago, Camden has added media planner Joshua Daniell, client services coordinator Paola Mejia and media coordinator Alexandra Mongeau to what has become a media hub for the agency. Outside of media, it has also hired graphic designer Camille Llena to add additional creative depth to the office.

Finally, in the agency’s Lyon, France office, Camden has hired the creative team of copywriter Benjamin Amis and junior art director Fabien Clément.