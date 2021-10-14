Publicis Groupe continues to boost organic revenue in Q3 The company's digital and data investments have chairman Arthur Sadoun optimistic about the months ahead.

Recovery from the pandemic dip in business is continuing at Publicis Groupe, which is setting itself up to capitalize on further digital and data-focused shifts in the industry.

The holding company brought in 2.621 billion Euros in net revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30. That represents year-over-year organic revenue growth of 11.2% and 5% organic growth compared to Q3 2019, before the ad industry took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the year to date, Publicis’ organic revenue has grown 10.2% year-over-year and 2% compared to 2019.

Regionally, organic revenue in North America – the company’s biggest market – grew by 10.8% compared to 2020 and 7% compared to 2019. The company attributed the strong performance to double-digit growth in its media business and affiliate marketing agency CJ, sequential improvement in creative and a sixth consecutive quarter of growth for its health offering.

Major wins for Publicis include the global Stellantis media account, Infiniti’s global creative work and TD’s North American media business, which is handled by Unison in Canada.

But the biggest bright spot for Publicis was digital division Publicis.Sapient and data offering Epsilon, both of which continued to deliver double-digit growth in North America compared to both 2020 and 2019. Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, said this is a demonstration of the company’s abilities to capture the shift in investment towards digital media, commerce and direct-to-consumer. It also represents an ability to respond to currently emerging “revolutions” in the industry, Sadoun claimed, such as the end of third party cookies, retail media and connected TV.

As a result of its performance so far in 2021, Publicis also upgraded its full-year guidance, predicting organic growth between 8.5% and 9%.