Performance Art scales rapidly in first four months New senior strategy and tech talent in Toronto are among the two dozen staff the IPG agency has added since the summer.

IPG’s new, data-driven creative and CRM agency Performance Art has been on a hiring spree.

The agency, which launched this past Summer, has tightened the focus on its strategy team on its specializations of media and communications, data technology, data science and CRM.

Adam Ferraro joined the agency in Toronto this month as its senior director of strategy. Ferraro has previously worked at Ogilvy, Wunderman Thompson and John St. in senior roles within their digital and social media practices. Ferraro joins a team that is led by Kirk Linkletter, VP of strategy, who was hired by Performance At in July.

The agency has also been growing out its resourcing, data technology, consultancy and product development teams. It hired Arnaud Icard from DentsuOne to serve as group director of product and technology solutions out of its Toronto office. Icard joins a team that includes other recent hires Andrea Ignas, director of resource management; Sayan Datta, senior manager of analytics; and Kaivalya Kashyap, solutions consultant.

All told, it has hired more than two dozen new staff in New York and Toronto over the last four months. It has also added five new to-be-named clients in the financial, DTC and technology sectors to its roster.

The agency plans to make an additional 20 hires across all departments in the coming quarter. It has openings in both its new office locations at 200 Wellington St. in Toronto and 622 3rd Ave. in New York.

“It’s not every day you get to define a new agency model, and early indications show we’re onto something here,” Andrea Cook, Performance Art’s CEO, said in a release. “Our priority is growing the right team and protecting our special culture as we scale.”