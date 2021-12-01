Enterprise launches a stand-alone creative agency The PR firm has turned its growing creative team into Creative Currency, which will serve existing clients and seek its own.

Public relations firm Enterprise Canada is launching a new sister agency, born out of growing demand from its clients for more creative work and the onboarding of a full creative team within the practice.

Called Creative Currency, the new entity “will both serve as the in-house creative agency of Enterprise Canada on the public affairs side, but also operate distinctly, go out and get its own clients, and have its own mandates and approach to things,” says Dennis Matthews, partner at Enterprise, who will serve as president of the new agency.

Creative Currency will be staffed by a 20-person team composed of existing talent who had been part of Enterprise’s in-house digital and creative team, Hub at Enterprise, as well as some new additions. The team hails from an array of backgrounds across marketing, business, politics, the arts and media and will bring that mix of perspectives and expertise to their work.

The agency is a big bet on the need of existing and prospective clients for a creative team that also understands how their work might be perceived by an audience that is increasingly aware of and concerned about social and political issues.

“Our team has a very diverse set of backgrounds, but they all have the public affairs mindset in common. We really understand what drives public opinion,” says Matthews. “We’re in a polarized, small ‘p’ political world right now, and there’s so many opportunities because of that – but there’s also real pitfalls you can fall into. We understand the speed and political nature of the world, and we have the chops to make great creative that punches through.”

Creative Currency will be headquartered in Toronto with hubs in Ottawa, Hamilton, Edmonton and Halifax, alongside Enterprise.

The agency soft launched over the summer, Matthews says. It has worked with clients including Labatt Breweries, McCain Foods, Beer Canada, Addictions and Mental Health Ontario, and the Ontario Federation of Agriculture, among others.