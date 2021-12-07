Best in class The CMA’s Chartered Marketer designation is creating a new generation of empowered – and accountable – marketers

Marketing has undergone a revolution in the last few years – it’s become less art than science;

more driven by data and big-picture strategy than individual executions.

That approach takes a different kind of thinking and a different kind of marketer. To be

competitive, companies have to ensure they have the right talent at the table, and continue to

invest in their marketing teams and top performers to keep them current.

That was the thinking behind the CMA’s Chartered Marketer (CM) designation. The CM program is

a two-year online program designed for the next generation of Canadian marketers. It offers a

diverse curriculum that helps participants become complete business thinkers. The CM

designation also represents peace of mind for employers – they know their top talent is going to

be able to comply with regulatory requirements and be held to the highest standard.

TD Bank Group (TD) is the Founding Lead Partner and has been working closely with the CMA to

develop the designation.

“Investing in our colleagues so that we can ensure continuous learning and development is a huge

priority for us at TD – and specifically in TD marketing,” says Nicky Mezo, VP Marketing, Personal

and Small Business Banking, TD Bank Group. “We’re on a five-year journey right now to embed

growth and development into our culture. Marketing is rapidly changing and we must ensure that

we’re growing and keeping up with all of the changes.”

TD has been involved with the CM program since its inception in 2017, and Mezo herself holds the

designation. In fact, she is one of 10 TD marketers to have earned the honour, with 12 more

currently enrolled in the program.

The ultimate goal, she says, is to ensure that TD marketing remains best in class – and the CM

designation shows that not only have grads gained a certain level of expertise, but that they also

have the flexibility to adapt to an evolving marketing landscape.

“Marketing has changed a lot over the years and is recognized as a real revenue driver for

companies and businesses,” says Mezo. “And so, having this designation is really important. So

many companies now see marketing as playing a stronger role driving revenue and customer

experience. We want to make sure we’re not standing still, and that we’re adapting so that we can

help empower our colleagues to develop personally and professionally.”

And it’s not just a benefit to TD, she notes. Supporting the CMA in this initiative means that

Canadian marketers, more broadly, have access to quality resources to enhance their career

development.

Collin Dunn, a Senior Manager at TD in Toronto, was part of the very first cohort to achieve the

CM designation, graduating last February. Having begun in marketing 15 years ago – before social

media was barely a thing, he jokes – Dunn says he wanted to ensure that his skills remained

relevant.

“Marketers are becoming more accountable,” he says. “We have the ability to track performance

and return on investment. I wanted to make sure I was equipping myself with knowledge across

all facets of marketing.”

The CM program kicks off with three Applied Core courses that focus on topics like consumer

insights, data, trends, brand strategy, campaign development and financial management. These

are followed by specialized electives – comprehensive, deep-dives into a specific topic led by

experts.

Completing the course nights and weekends during the pandemic, Dunn says it was really

digestible and fit well into his schedule: “You get into a rhythm and then, before you know it, two

years later you come out with a CM.” Over the course of the program, Dunn says he was exposed

to areas of marketing he had never considered before, sharing with peers across the country and

identifying common challenges.

The program wraps with the Summit Course, which includes an immersive case study, as well as

live presentations and experiential workshops focused on communication and marketing

leadership skill building.

In the second year, Dunn says he really started to hone-in and identify the core elements of brand

communications: “What is it that we’re trying to communicate as a brand? Who are we trying to

be? I work within the internal agency and a big component of our job is communications. I really

wanted to dig deeper into what we’re trying to say as a brand and translate that into my work

today.”

Being able to see the bigger picture is important, he says. “What are the downstream effects that

my decisions have on other aspects of the organization? This program allowed me to take a

moment to step back and realize that every decision, every initiative that we’re thinking about impacts

the customer, too. I think it’s just made me a more fulsome marketer.”

For more information about the CMA’s Chartered Marketer Program, visit charteredmarketer.ca.