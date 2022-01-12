Matt Lewis adds president of Momentum U.K. to his duties In a new dual role, Lewis has been tasked with elevating capabilities in London while remaining president of the Canadian office.

Momentum Worldwide Canada president Matt Lewis will see his role expand with the agency as he moves into a new leadership role with the experiential agency in the U.K.

Lewis will relocate to London to take on the position and will report to Chairman and CEO Chris Weil. He will be tasked with elevating the agency’s creative and integrated technology capabilities, focusing on hybrid experiences such as the agency’s WhiteBox platform, for clients including Microsoft and American Express.

The appointment sees Lewis replace outgoing the outgoing Luke D’Arcy, who had served as U.K. president since 2016 and now is taking on a new role as EMEA growth and new business director.

Lewis will, however, remain president of Momentum Canada. To provide leadership support on the ground, VP of strategy Rodrigo Coelho has been appointed SVP, managing director of Momentum Canada, reporting to Lewis.

Lewis had spent the past six years with Momentum Canada, and won the agency’s first Cannes Lions Grand Prix for work on Nike’s “Just Do It HQ at The Church” work. He also led Momentum Canada’s expansion, growing its business with General Motors and tripling its size while winning accounts including Accor, Coca-Cola and Nike.