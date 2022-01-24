Meet the 2022 Marketing Awards jurors for Advertising The creatives, led by Zak Mroueh and Alexis Bronstorph, will select winners during a live deliberation in the coming months.

In 2021, the Marketing Awards is celebrating 100 years of dramatic, sometimes polarizing, jury debates. Even amid a pandemic, we can assure you that nothing’s changed.

This year a new group of esteemed creatives will engage in passionate discourse, selecting Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit winners during live video deliberations in the coming months.

The first jury to be announced is the Advertising judges, and they are:

Debbie Chan, CD, Narrative PR

Chris Dacyshyn, ECD, Bleublancrouge

Israel Diaz, founder, Sunday+Night

Glen D’Souza, ECD, Forsman & Bodenfors

Rica Eckersley, ECD, DonerNorth

Alex Gadoua, national group CD, McDonalds, Cossette

Stephen Jurisic, dean, Miami Ad School

Michael Mayes, freelance CW/CD

Joanna Monteiro, CCO, Publicis

Carlos Moreno, partner, CCO, BHLA

Alanna Nathanson, co-founder, CCO, Giants & Gentleman

France-Michèle Thomas, senior director, Citoyen Relations

The co-chairs for the Advertising category – Zulu Alpha Kilo’s Zak Mroueh and Taxi’s Alexis Bronstorph – were previously revealed, with the shortlist jury for the category to be announced in strategy next week.

Check back again every day this week for the live jury members in the Craft, Design, Multicultural and Public Service (new to Marketing Awards).

Entries are open until Friday, February 18 and for more information about this year’s program, visit the Marketing Awards website.