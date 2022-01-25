The Multicultural jury for 2022 Marketing Awards revealed Loretta Lam and Gavin Barrett will co-chair the jury panel, which includes ten experts from the industry.

Less than a month is left to enter the 2022 Marketing Awards and strategy is counting down the days with jury reveals for each of the program’s categories.

Today, it’s the Multicultural jury’s turn.

The judges will convene for Zoom-based live deliberations – co-led by Gavin Barrett of Barrett & Welsh and Loretta Lam of Focus Communications – and they include:

Alisa Choi Darcy, founder, AVCommunications

Donovan D’Souza, ACD, Balmoral

Amira Hassan, founder, CD, y (design house)

George Kan, partner, CD, Captus Advertising

Chinmay Nagarkar, associate AD, Maple Diversity

Shreya Parashar, founder, content architect, Culture Opus

Justin Poy, president, CD, The Justin Poy Agency

Jatinder Rai, president, Response Advertising

Waseem Shaikh, CD, Ethnicity Matters

Whitney Zhan, co-founder, digitallab.uwex.co

This year marks the program’s 100th edition, which is being supported by a creative campaign from Zulu Alpha Kilo. If you’re interested in more information about the awards, visit the competition website here. Entries are open until Friday Feb 18.

