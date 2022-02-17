Jacknife hires a second creative director Dave Rodgers is joining the agency in a leadership role in response to organic growth.

Jacknife Design has added a new creative leader to its ranks in response to steady business growth.

The agency has recruited Dave Rodgers to join its team as CD to work alongside Kim Norwich, who holds the same title. Together, the pair will lead and build the agency’s creative and strategic teams, while Rodgers will also join Jacknife’s leadership team alongside Norwich and Michael Richardson, Mike Kelar, Stacey O’Connor and Rick Amaral, Richardson told strategy.

Rodgers comes to Jacknife with a lengthy resumé of both freelance and agency work. He has spent the past five and a half years as design director with Central Station, where his work has included a brand refresh of Humber River Hospital, branding and packaging design for Arterra Wines Bask, and a rebrand for Two Bears coffee.

Across his career, Rodgers has worked on well-known brands such as Bacardi, Campari, HBC, Lindt & Sprüngli, MLSE, Molson Coors, Nike and the Toronto Blue Jays. For Jacknife, he will work on accounts that include Arterra, FairSquare, Saputo, Oxford and smaller brands and startups, Richardson says.

“Dave’s hire is really about growing our team alongside the business growth we’ve been fortunate enough to experience over the last couple of years,” says Richardson. “Not only is he an exceptional creative professional, but he has a knack for building and managing multi-talented creative teams.”