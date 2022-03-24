Who made the 2022 Creative Report Card’s Top 10 lists? The company and individual shortlists are in, with the full rankings set to be announced next week Monday.

Here’s something to look forward to (in yet another year begging for good news): the 2022 Creative Report Card will finally be released at the start of next week.

As a teaser for what’s to come, today we’re releasing the the top 10 agencies, brands, chief creative officers (new to the CRC), creative directors, art directors, copywriters, designers and planners who scored the highest in their respective categories.

The full lists with complete rankings will be revealed in StrategyDaily on Monday March 28, with the top 10 also appearing in strategy’s Spring print issue, which lands in mailboxes next week.

The annual CRC is a collection of regional, national and international awards that brands, agencies, creatives and planners take home in a given year.

To look at past rankings, take a look at the online interactive component of the report card, which offers readers access to more comprehensive coverage of the individuals and companies on the lists.

For now, here are the Top 10 companies and individuals (unranked and listed alphabetically):