Merkle opens up shop in Montreal Dentsu has tapped David Beland and Dominique Verdon to lead the latest outpost for the CX and data agency.

Dentsu is continuing to expand its customer experience management services in Canada by opening a Quebec office for Merkle.

Merkle came to the Canadian market about a year ago with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, bringing expertise tailored to Canada’s local, social and cultural diversity, including CX transformation, technology consulting, program strategy, CRM, loyalty, digital experiences commerce and data science.

David Beland has been hired to lead Merkle Quebec as VP of Quebec and CX Consulting. Beland has been with Dentsu Aegis Network in Montreal in research and insights roles for nearly 12 years, most recently as VP of consumer insights. He has also worked at Carat Canada.

Joining Beland is Dominique Verdon, who has re-joined Dentsu as strategy lead for Merkle Quebec. He brings more than 15 years of experience to his new job, most recently from same position at Cossette Media where he worked for more than a year. Prior to that, Verdon has also held director and VP posts at Carat Canada, was a client leader at MEC Montreal and account manager at OMD Melbourne.