Introducing The New Establishment for 2022 Meet the agency, brand and media superstars who are pushing the communications industry forward.

Meet the *new* New Establishment.

Since its launch in 2017, strategy magazine has seperated the program’s three distinct categories with winner profiles in different print issues throughout the year. For the first time, we’ve brought all three together, recognizing the strengths, successes and secrets behind three extraordinary individuals in one special report.

In addition, we’ve rebranded the program and renamed the “Innovator” category to celebrate the junior to mid-level “Agency” professionals who are making an impression in the advertising industry.

This year’s New Establishment winners Janine Russell, Alicia Roberts and Oumaima Tahir come from ATB Financial (Brand), Cossette (Agency) and Touche! (Media). These pages showcase what the industry superstars have been doing at their companies to push the communication industries forward.

Janine Russell makes ATB Financial more agile

Alicia Roberts opens doors for BIPOC at Cossette

Touche!’s Oumaima Tahiri’s fresh approach to media