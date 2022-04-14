Momentum Canada names a new ECD Patrice Pollack joins the brand experience agency's leadership team, one of several additions it has made recently.

Momentum Canada has made another senior appointment, adding to its creative ranks by hiring of Patrice Pollack into the role of ECD.

Pollack is one of the 13 employees that Momentum has added in the last six months, and she joins a leadership team that also includes Katie Musgrave, who was promoted to SVP of business leadership late last year, as well as Rodrigo Coelho, who was promoted into the managing director role in January when Matt Lewis was named president of Momentum U.K.

Pollack will lead creative for Momentum’s client roster, which includes Accor, Coca-Cola, Nike, GM and Kellogg’s. She fills a role previously held by Raul Garcia, who left to become ECD at Angry Butterfly earlier this year.

Pollack brings more than a decade of experience in creative roles at J. Walter Thompson, OneMethod and, most recently, Fuse Create, where she handled clients including Diageo, Air Canada, Johnson & Johnson and Nestlé.

“Her vision for creative aligns perfectly with our belief that ‘it’s what brands do that matters,’ regardless of the medium,” says Coelho.

Other recent additions Momentum has made to its Canadian creative team are Andrew Bernardi as CD, Waleed Bachnak as ACD and Jasmin Husain as copywriter. Shyrie Maharaj and Andrea Eden have also joined the agency in strategist roles, while Jeff Perrin was hired into the business leadership team as group director and Nel Schneider as senior manager. Finally, the agency has hired Abigail St. Pierre as director of experiential production, Rose Rayos as director of operations and Ben Sulzenko as a senior content producer.