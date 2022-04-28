Cannes Lions announces 2022 jurors Nine Canadians will be part of both shortlist and in-person judging as part of this year's hybrid festival.

The full list of jurors for the 2022 Cannes Lions has been announced, and eight creative and strategic leaders will be representing Canada in the jury rooms.

Announced Thursday morning, the 290 jury members evaluating this year’s entries include:

Creative Data Lions: Josh Budd, CCO, North America, Citizen Relations

Creative Strategy Lions: Sean McDonald, managing partner, CSO, Rethink

Design Lions: Claire Dawson, co-founder, creative director, Underline Studio

Film Lions: Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, CCO, FCB Canada

Health & Wellness Lions: Max Geraldo, CCO, BBDO Canada

Radio & Audio Lions: Ian MacKellar, ECD, Innocean Worldwide Canada

Social & Influencer Lions: Ian Mackenzie, CCO, Performance Art

They join Judy John, partner and CCO at Edelman, who was announced as president of the PR jury in January.

Though she is now working in a global role, Helen Pak, SVP of creative at The Walt Disney Company and a former CCO at Grey and Havas Canada, will be among the Entertainment Lions jurors.

As part of this year’s hybrid festival, judges will be taking part in virtual shortlist judging. They will then head to Cannes to participate in live judging during the festival, set to begin June 16.

Shortlist judges will be announced in the near future.