Angry Butterfly, NFA partner on Ivey AOR assignment The independent agencies will combine expertise in an effort to promote the business school during its centennial.

Angry Butterfly has partnered with No Fixed Address in a strategic arrangement that will have the agencies serve as AORs for Ivey Business School.

The school, part of London, Ontario’s Western University, selected the agencies through an RFP process. Through the partnership, Angry Butterfly will oversee all strategy and creative work, while NFA will provide additional support in PR, media and other areas. The agencies will serve through 2023, delivering messaging across multiple touchpoints and to many distinct audiences, Angry Butterfly partner and CEO Brent Choi told strategy.

“As Ivey grads, [NFA co-founder Dave Lafond] and I are in a position to contribute to the school that has provided us so much opportunity. We knew that together with our collective agencies, plus our personal experiences connecting to the Ivey alumni, we would be stronger together,” says Choi. “In advertising, the partnerships have always been within the holding companies, but in other industries there is a lot more freedom to create interesting collaborations that are changing how companies provide solutions. As independents, we were able to literally pick up a phone and make a decision in minutes – no special contact, no lawyers, just trust in one another that we will do the right thing.”

The agencies will develop messaging that will help Ivey “break through the clutter” in a competitive post-secondary space. There are a number of globally-recognized business schools in Canada alone, but Ivey – which celebrates its centennial this year – is looking to leverage its century of history “with a future-focused lens while celebrating the past,” says Sharon Hodgson, dean of the school.

“This is an important win for both agencies as it is a global brand with far-reaching impact in the business community,” notes Choi. “We’re excited to create something memorable for Ivey that’s unlike traditional anniversary campaigns.”

Ivey’s centennial campaign will launch in early 2023, with a number of key moments planned throughout the year.