DonerNorth picks up AOR duties for Surrey Place The agency will handle creative and media for campaigns to reach clients for autism services.

Surrey Place has selected DonerNorth as its new agency of record.

Selected following a competitive pitch, the agency’s assignment covers both creative and media.

Surrey Place provides services for people of all ages with developmental disabilities and autism spectrum disorder.

DonerNorth’s work will be focused on Surrey Place’s autism services, developing and executing campaigns to reach both existing and new clients. This comes as Surrey Place has launched new paid services that have put it in a more competitive environment, as well as continuing to adapt to a 2019 restructuring by the Ontario government to how autism programs are funded.

“With recent restructuring to the government funding model for autism services, it has never been more important to take the Surrey Place brand to the next level,” says Lorraine Pennington, director of marketing and communications at Surrey Place.

DonerNorth has picked up four wins since its creation late last year, though this is only the second it has announced publicly. Last month, it was given AOR duties for QSR Edo Japan.