Five agencies win 26 Golds at the SIAs Rethink claimed the Grand Prix, while Zulu Alpha Kilo, OneMethod and DonerNorth left a golden mark at the show.

The reveal of this year’s SIAs winners added more fuel to suggestions that Rethink and Zulu Alpha Kilo are the hottest shops in town these days. Both agencies took the lion’s share of Golds, a feat considering 26 were awarded.

Rethink, however, did more than just sweep the categories of Gold prizes, picking up a whopping 15 for IKEA, Fondation Emergence, Kraft Heinz, YWCA, Over The Bridge and Molson Canadian. The shop-on-a-winning-streak also claimd the coveted Grand Prix for its efforts to bring Hockey Night in Canada to audiences of varying languages.

Zulu Alpha Kilo claimed its own handful of awards, five of them being Gold. The agency’s top-awarded campaigns were for brands including Consonant Skin+Care, Harry Rosen and Pfaff-Harley Davidson. The latter picked up the most Gold (three) for designing a helmet that took into account the safety concerns and religious beliefs of Sikh riders.

Just two Golds behind Zulu sat OneMethod, which picked up three top awards for its client Good Fortune. DonerNorth also won a trio of Gold SIA trophies, claiming three for its work with the Interval House.

For anyone who missed the virtual show this afternoon, strategy is providing catch-up viewing via the video posted below.

The gala featured the likes of Canadian Tire’s Susan O’Brien, Nestle’s Tracey Cooke, IKEA’s Johanna Andren, Target’s TJ Arch, Brandfire’s Ira Baptiste, Cossette’s Jessica Borges, DCM’s Marlene Browne, Edelman’s Anthony Chelvanathan, Wunderman Thompson’s Ari Elkouby, and Cairns Oneil’s Devon McDonald talking about the merits of each Gold-donning campaign.

The full list of winners can be found on the SIA website, with Touche, Citizen Relations, Cossette, The Mars Agency, CitizenXM, Loblaw Agency and Zerotrillion each taking home a Silver and/or Bronze trophy.