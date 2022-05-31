Ginger Agency acquires Bonfire Communications The move, which is "all about growth," means Ginger is now the largest marketing agency in New Brunswick.

The Ginger Agency’s leadership team following the acquisition of Bonfire Communications, from left to right: Allan Gates, president; Donna Redmond Gates, strategic counsel; Andrew Bedford, co-CEO; and Kerry Wells, co-CEO.

New Brunswick’s The Ginger Agency has acquired a growing competitor in a move that repositions it as the largest marketing agency in the province.

The agency has acquired Bonfire Communications. The two agencies will merge under the single Ginger Agency brand, with all Bonfire staff joining Ginger, bringing that agency’s headcount up to nearly 30 employees. Financial terms of the acquisition between the two private companies are not being released.

“Bonfire is a highly respected and growing marketing and communications firm with complimentary strength. Bringing its team into the Ginger Agency will allow us to better serve clients of both firms,” said Kerry Wells, co-CEO of Ginger.

The leadership team from Bonfire will maintain leadership roles in the expanded Ginger Agency, with owners Allan Gates and Donna Redmond Gates taking the positions of president and strategic counsel, respectively. Wells and co-CEO Andrew Bedford will continue to lead the agency.

The move is “all about growth,” Allan Gates says.

“Having the scale, strategic focus and technical expertise needed to provide superior marketing and communications services is vital. Coming together with Ginger gives us the team and capabilities needed to provide even better service to our clients,” he explains.

Ginger has offices in Fredericton and Saint John and offers a wide array of services including strategic marketing, PR, media buying, digital strategy and creative and video production. It’s clients have included Mrs. Dunster’s, Libra and the Wallace McCain Institute. Bonfire’s clients included Crosby’s Molasses, Vanguard Wellness and WorksafeNB.