BIMM builds upon its creative department

Several of the new creative hires for BIMM, from left, top to bottom: Sandra Tiano, ACD; Mackenzie Pantaleo, creative resource manager; Adam Zarudny, senior art director; Brendhan McCarthy, ACD; Ashley Major, senior copywriter; Harjot Bal, UX design director; Allison Boyd, art director; Carmen Chimiski, art director; Steve Di Lorenzo, ACD; and Ramon Charles, senior art director.

Data-driven agency BIMM has built out its creative discipline with a wave of hires intended to support its organic and new business growth.

Leading the hires is Harjot Bal, who joins the agency as UX design director. Bal brings plenty of UX experience into the role, most recently serving as senior manager of design systems for global digital consultancy Appnovation. He has also worked in UX roles for Mirium Canada, DentsuBos and Isobar.

Steve Di Lorenzo, Sandra Tiano and Brendhan McCarthy have also all joined the agency as ACDs. Di Lorenzo joins the agency with more than five years of ECD experience with Isobar. Most recently, he had been working freelance as a creative director and senior art director. Tiano, meanwhile, comes to the agency with a background in digital design, including as an art director with Air Canada. McCarthy formerly worked as a copywriter with Air Canada, Indigo and Publicis.

“These hires reflect a new breed of creative people,” said Roehl Sanchez, partner and CCO with BIMM. “They come with diverse backgrounds, some from traditional agencies, others from loyalty agencies or data and technology.”

Sanchez calls the group “creative realists” who “appreciate that brand relationships are built upon thousands of touch point experiences, moments that happen every day of the week, every hour of the day, many of them not even obvious.”

Other recent additions to BIMM’s creative team include Ramon Charles as a senior art director from Isobar; Ashley Major as a senior copywriter for CRM, formerly from Air Miles/LoyaltyOne; Adam Zarudny as a senior art director, formerly from Greenshoe Media Group; Allison Boyd as art director, who most recently worked with McCann Worldgroup; Carmen Chimiski, an art director who had been working freelance; and, finally, Mackenzie Pantaleo, formerly an account supervisor with FCB, now BIMM’s creative resource manager.

The hires are in response to growth from existing clients including Audi, CAA and Leon’s Furniture, as well as recent wins that include the CRM portion of Rogers Communications.