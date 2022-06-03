Action enlists fitness legends to promote alkaline water Bodybreak's Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod add some athletic credibility to the beverage's first major Canadian campaign.

Alkaline water brand Action is teaming up with Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod of Bodybreak to quench more than thirst.

A new ad has been running across Action’s social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, as well as a notable performance on YouTube for almost three weeks. It features the iconic duo – best known for their TV segments promoting health and fitness – providing some somewhat intense advice to someone having a sports drink during a run, informing him on the benefits of hydrating with Action’s alkaline water.

Community was the agency on the campaign.

The alkaline water market is much more established in the U.S. than in Canada, and as such, this campaign is the first of its kind for Action in this market. What separates Action and other alkaline waters from other water and sports drinks brands is the high pH, which proponents claim helps offset the more acidic nature of other foods and beverages.

Action’s social media in both Canada and its home market of the U.S. are full of images of athletes, runners and weightlifters, who would be more likely to search for healthier ways to replenish their fluids.

While Johnson and McLeod help bring a degree of credibility to the brand for the many health-minded Canadians that remember their segments from the 80s and 90s, Jesse Carere, creative director at Community, says that, despite this, the target audience is a broad one, and not limited to fitness fans or 90s kids.

Given the novelty of its product, the timing of the campaign is crucial, according to Carere. Action wanted to capitalize on the amount of water and sports drinks consumed during the summer. In addition to the current campaign, another is planned next month as well as campaigns for the fall and winter. Activities will be different depending on the season and Action’s marketing will

reflect that, according to Carere.

The campaign includes owned media as well as paid buys in the form of static and animated ads designed to educate the audience and aid in conversion, as well as programmatic and social driving to Amazon. PR is being handled by Neat.