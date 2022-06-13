Lg2 wins two Grand Prix at Idea Awards Glassroom, Tonic DNA and Principal were also among those winning the top prize across different categories.

Lg2 was the most-awarded agency at this year’s Idéa Awards, with two Grand Prix among its haul.

The Idéa Awards were created by the A2C in 2019 after combining five previously separate awards programs – Crea (advertising), Boomerang (digital and technology), Strat (business effectiveness and strategy), Grafika (design) and Prix Media (media) – all of which remain reflected in Idea’s categories.

Lg2 took the Grand Prix in Advertising for “En tant que porte: parole du Lait” (“As A Spokesperson For Milk”), a campaign for the Quebec Dairy Producers featuring NFL player and Quebec native Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The multi-faceted campaign showed milk’s “chief spokesperson” taking the benefits of dairy to areas on and off the field, including working as a comedian or studying as a student.

Lg2 also won a Grand Prix in the Business Effectiveness and Strategy category for its work with Hydro-Quebec, specifically the ““Energie en commun” platform. The effort was geared towards engaging Quebecers to have their ideas heard about the world they wanted to live in and how an organization like Hydro-Quebec could positively contribute to Quebec communities and put them on that path.

The Media Grand Prix went to Glassroom, alongside sister agency Bleublancrouge and partner Quebecor Expertise Media, for “CH In Your Living Room.” The campaign activated Desjardins’ Montreal Canadiens sponsorship through AR filters that allowed fans to create videos of them cheering on the team from home, which were then synchronized with the jumbotron in Bell Centre to be viewed by fans in attendance.

In Design, Montreal studio Principal won for its work with songwriter Les Louanges and their album Crash. In addition to developing the album art, the studio developed a full branding system for the album, which was used in promotions across ads, music videos and merch.

The Craft Grand Prix was given to Tonic DNA for “Freebird,” an animated short film for L’Arche Canada, an organization that helps people with intellectual disabilities. The short shows the transition of a boy with Down syndrome from youth the adulthood, navigating the world with a loving mother, an absent father, a bully of a classmate and their true love.

Finally, the Digital Grand Prix went to Louis Paquet, Deven Caron, Pier-Luc Cossette and Luc Lapierre, a team of developers that worked on a new web presence for Afterglo, a brand of sexual and intimate products. Whereas most brands in the category are often hyper-sexualized, cheeky and pink, the Afterglo web presence aimed to be more modern, inclusive and respectful across product and model shots featured on information and ecommerce pages.

Lg2 was also the most-awarded agency at the show overall, winning 15 Golds. Rethink won seven Golds, with Cossette winning six and Touche! winning three.