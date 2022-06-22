GSoft takes a personal approach to B2B marketing The software company is speaking directly to potential clients with personalized ads targeted at Canada's biggest companies.

Software company GSoft is ensuring executives at Canadian companies don’t miss its personalized pitches to work together by putting them on billboards.

GSoft makes a suite of workplace software for tasks like making files more easily available through cloud sharing, keeping employees connected and onboarding new hires.

For example, a billboard targeting point-of-sale tech company Lightspeed suggests it will help its staff connect “in a flash,” while another directed at Spotify says it’ll be “music to its employees’ ears.”

The customized taglines were clearly displayed near the offices of Canadian companies or those doing business here, from other tech companies like Hopper and Ada to more established enterprises like TD Bank, Canadian Tire and The Brick.

In total, nearly 60 organizations are being targeted by the messaging.



The multi-execution, pan-Canadian campaign by Lg2 is called, appropriately, “Dear Canada.” In addition, the campaign will also be running in digital display and social media, primarily LinkedIn. Dialekta handled the buy.



https://youtu.be/R8dQoBry3xs

The verbiage addresses organizations directly to encourage them to adopt digital solutions that make work easier, more human and more efficient, particularly the onboarding process, where it’s Softstart platform really stands out, according to Jean-Frédéric Daigneault, lead brand strategist at GSoft.

Daigneault tells strategy as an awareness play, being uber-personal is a way to cut through and go further than the traditional marketing “dance” of creating content through SEO optimization.



B2B is getting closer to B2C when it comes to advertising, Daigneault maintains, as it’s all about eyeballs and associating the brand with something positive. GSoft’s messaging is meant to be more emotive than its competitive set, such as software success platform Lattice, he explains.

The campaign is running in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, with the main executions have edited into a video that will be broadcast to the business community on social media from June 17 to July 8.

The campaign is the largest GSoft has run in its history. The brand is planning to come to market again in September with a recruitment campaign more focused on GSoft as an employer.