Cannes 2022: Performance Art wins Gold in Creative Data The agency also won a Silver for its work with Black & Abroad on the "Black Elevation Map" campaign.

Performance Art was the sole Canadian agency to be awarded Lions in the Creative Data category at Cannes, and it did it twice with a Gold and Silver Lion. including a Gold Lion in Data Integration.

The recognition comes for the agency’s work on Black & Abroad’s “Black Elevation Map,” an online travel planning site that uses things such as population data, historical markers, Black-owned businesses and social media activity, and visualizes it as points of interest on a dynamic, searchable elevation map for Black travelers.

The Gold Lion came in the “Data Integration” sub-category, while it also won a Silver Lion for Data Visualization.

The Creative Data Grand Prix was awarded to DDB Mexico for “Data Tienda,” a campaign for woman-led investment firm WeCapital. Low-income women in Mexico were not able to access loans for school or to start a business, as men in the country typically controlled finances and they lacked a credit history. This is despite the fact that they had previously received loans from businesses in their neighborhoods, so WeCapital collected both accounting records and qualitative data from small businesses in Mexico that had given these loans when prompted in a chat with a WhatsApp bot, creating a credit score for them.

No Canadian agencies were shortlisted in the new Creative B2B Lion, where the Grand Prix went to Wunderman Thompson’s Minneapolis office for its work on Sherwin-Williams’ “Speaking in Color” campaign. It translated peoples’ memories – recorded through spoken word – and into a specific paint colour.

Creative Data

GOLD

Performance Art

Black & Abroad, “The Black Elevation Map”

Data Integration



Partners: Initiative, Glossy PR, Kinesso, Meta, Reprise Media, Alfredo Films, Vocal Type Co., Alter Ego, TA2 Sound + Music

SILVER

Performance Art

Black & Abroad, “The Black Elevation Map”

Data Visualization



Partners: Initiative, Glossy PR, Kinesso, Meta, Reprise Media, Alfredo Films, Vocal Type Co., Alter Ego, TA2 Sound + Music