A grander vision Pomp & Circumstance launches new offshoots and capabilities on its path of global expansion

You might not even recognize Toronto-based Pomp & Circumstance anymore.

Although PR remains a core competency, Pomp is much more than the agency it was before the pandemic. In the last two years it has more than doubled to a staff of 28. And in the last year it has added clients includingSkipTheDishes, Peroni, Nobis, Bayview Village and Buffalo Jeans.

And then there’s the expansion with Bonus Track – Pomp’s new, full-service creative arm set to deliver content creation, media planning and buying, branding and strategy, as well as plenty more in the influencer and social media spaces.

Then check out Pomp Postcard – a consumer travel guide curated by Pomp employees that tells you how you can spend three perfect days in cool places around the world.

“The spirit of travel has been a part of our DNA since the beginning,” explains CD and co-founder Lindsay Mattick. “Seeing the most interesting places, newest hotels, restaurants and cultural experiences help us bring fresh ideas to our clients.” Every year Pomp picks one staffer and sends them on a trip of a lifetime – the agency’s way of feeding inspiration. All they ask in return is a postcard.

So, how do these newest offerings fit into the Pomp playbook? “Our guiding ethos when we started was, ‘what is grand?’”

says president and co-founder Amanda Alvaro. “It was our compass. If we pursue grand ideas that are smart, creative, and breakthrough, we’ll attract the best people and clients.

“Bonus Track and Postcard both have that spirit. How do we go further than what people have asked of us? How do we push ourselves to deliver things that are going to really break through – not just in Canada, but globally?”

Pomp fully intends to become a one-stop shop for clients worldwide. In the last year, it found itself fielding more requests for creative services and decided to answer the call.

“It was about challenging ourselves to push the envelope and allow the brands we work with to really break through,” Mattick says. “Now they can come to us and get a full-range expertise.”

Pomp can now handle everything from initial branding to beyond – with a fully integrated PR strategy, of course. Its leaders say it can operate nimbly in multiple channels and make the most of tight budgets.

The underlying client service philosophy, says Mattick, is that “the agency team you’re working with has to be an extension of yourself. And part of that is knowing your agency partner is going to recommend the best ideas – not just the ones they can execute in-house.”

You can see some of those ideas at work for Simplii Financial – for which Pomp now oversees all PR strategy and creative development, campaign launches and ongoing media and influencer relations.

Pomp recently helped CIBC’s digital banking brand Simplii Financial lean into the zeitgeist.With so much talk about the “Great Resignation” and people starting side gigs, the client wanted to join the conversation. For International Women’s Day, Pomp created a campaign called ‘Simplii Side Hustle’ that shone the spotlight on female Canadian entrepreneurs, talking to them about theirexperiences building their side businesses. Driven by video and PR, it performed better than expected.

Pomp supported new client SkipTheDishes with several launches and signature campaigns – including rolling out a Snoop Dogg hot dog truck timed with the brand’s Super Bowl campaign. It also tackled campaigns and influencer programs for National Pet Day in support of Skip Express Lane.

While this much rapid growth might be intimidating to some agencies, Pomp isn’t backing down.

“Change doesn’t scare us,” says Alvaro. “Change exhilarates us. We’re not ‘status quo’ people. The idea of bringing new competencies, people, and ideas to the agency is thrilling for us.”

“We didn’t start off to be a small agency. We started off to be a global agency, and we’re right on track.”

CONTACT:

Amanda Alvaro

President & Co-Founder

Amanda@pomppr.com

