Destination Toronto names new VP of global marketing After 22 years with Toronto's tourism organization, Paula Port takes over its marketing and communications.

Destination Toronto has looked internally for its new marketing leader, naming Paula Port its VP of global marketing.

Selected following a formal search process, Port has been tasked with leading the strategic development and implementation of marketing and communications for Toronto’s tourism organization. She will also support Destination Toronto’s DEI activities, as well as deepen employee engagement and grow its CSR strategy.

Previous Destination Toronto CMO Jon Mamela left the organization in March to become chief commercial officer for Travel Alberta. Mamela first joined in 2019, coming off of five years leading marketing for Destination Canada.

Port has been with Destination Toronto for more than 20 years, first joining as a marketing coordinator in 1999. She became director of brand content in 2016, and has since been credited with making content marketing a core function of the organization. Her accomplishments include re-launching Destination Toronto’s website as a hub for content and editorial contributors, as well as developing a strategy that provided much-needed support and direct value to the tourism and hospitality community during the pandemic.

Scott Beck, CEO and president of Destination Toronto, says Port’s work on the content front “has been instrumental in helping us reflect the authentic voices that make Toronto such a vibrant global destination.”