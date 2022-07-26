Golin Canada adds new leader on key clients In addition to working on the likes of Staples and Columbia, Renee Weekes Duncan will bring experience in D&I work to the agency.

Interpublic-owned PR agency Golin Canada has hired Renee Weekes Duncan as SVP, tapping her to lead on some of its largest clients.

Duncan comes to the agency with more than a decade of experience in communications and account management. Most recently, she worked at Rogers as its communications lead in charge of D&I and culture. She has also worked in communications roles with MSL Group, High Road and Veritas, and on consumer brands including Nike, P&G, RBC, CBC, Wrigley, Hershey and the Canadian Ministry of Health.

At Golin, Duncan will oversee a portfolio including Staples, Amazon Prime Video, Columbia Sportswear and Emma Sleep Company.

“Renee is an important senior addition for us, bringing vast consumer brand experience to our growing team and practice areas (consumer, corporate and wellness),” said Peterson. “We know she will bring a fresh and seasoned perspective to our valued clients, having both agency and in-house experience behind her.”

Additionally, Duncan has experience in the D&I space and is the co-founder of the Code Black Communicator Network, which helps to empower current and future Black marketing communications professionals. “I am excited to bring the experience that I have in the D&I space both internally to Golin, and to our clients and I’m passionate about driving high impact and meaningful work,” she says.