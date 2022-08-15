Some Canadians would rather job hunt than return to the office A Leger poll also found roughly one quarter of workers plan to quit in the near future.

As Canadians are being called back to the office, Leger wanted to know how their perspectives on in-office work have changed, and how a once-thriving downtown core has been affected.

In its survey, Leger explored how employees are adapting to adhering to return-to-work regulations, what they thought about the state of their city’s most densely populated areas and if they felt their safety was at risk by clocking in-office hours.

When it comes to job security, more Americans (37%) are concerned about losing their employment in the next year than their Canadian (29%) counterparts, while 24% of Canadians said they’re likely to quit their job in the next year.

Among those polled who currently worked from home on at least a part-time basis, if their jobs required them to return to the office, 10% of Canadians said they’d quit their job immediately; 28% said they’d return, but begin looking for another job that might offer more flexibility.

Nearly half of polled Canadians reported that the vibrant downtown community closest to where they live has declined in the last year, while 15% said they or a close friend/family member have feared for their safety in these areas within the last six months.

The top three contributing factors indicated were mental health challenges, homelessness and lack of affordable housing for vulnerable populations.

Leger’s survey polled over 1500 randomly selected Canadians who were over the age of 18, alongside a simultaneous poll of U.S citizens.