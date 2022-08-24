Engine Digital adds two to its Toronto leadership team A new managing director and strategy director have been hired to help the firm compete against local consultancies.

Steven Chabot (left) and Brian Wong.

Engine Digital is strengthening its Toronto leadership with the addition of two staffers in two new roles.

The digital consultancy, design and engineering studio says the hires are to bolster its east coast presence and to further compete in the traditional consultancy market.

Steven Chabot, former managing director for Toronto digital consultancy Rangle, has been appointed Engine Digital’s managing director in the Toronto office. Chabot will be responsible for leading growth and client engagement across the east coast of Canada and the United States, including with the agency’s current client roster of Autodesk, Pernod Ricard and the NBA.

Brian Wong has also joined Engine Digital as its new strategy director, business design, having previously held the post of associate growth strategy and business design manager at Fjord, part of Accenture Interactive.

According to Engine, the duo’s extensive consulting and delivery expertise will support the studio’s growth objectives and unique positioning.

Stephen Beck, founder and CEO of Engine Digital, says the shop is continuing to build its capabilities and scale its business in the largest Canadian market. The additions mean it can “compete with consulting firms in a more adaptive, agile, and lean way, while remaining capable to take product, service, experience design and build engagements end-to-end, which most boutique consultancies can’t do.”

Beck says he sees Toronto as the ideal locale to expand its talent pool, this as its East Coast stateside business drives an increasingly higher percentage of its revenue.

“We also plan to pursue Toronto-based client partnerships that will further support scaling our headcount in the city.”

Last Summer, Engine upstaffed its BC strategy and design teams by three in part to handle work for Unilever air purification brand Blueair and its existing client roster.