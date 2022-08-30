Toronto Metropolitan University takes pride in its urban ‘grit’ In its first post-renaming campaign, the former Ryerson University turns to its downtown Toronto location to give it a new sense of identity.

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) has launched a new campaign in which it embraces its status as an urban institution – as well as the “grit” that comes with it.

The campaign is the first for TMU, which is trying to establish a wholly new identity after it was rebranded from Ryerson University in May. The school was founded in 1948 and named for Egerton Ryerson, who had helped design the Canadian public school system – though because that legacy also includes the residential school system, the school’s board voted to change the university’s name after a great deal of pressure from the public and students.

“It’s very difficult to launch a new name when you’ve been known by another one for years,” says James Wentzell, executive director of marketing at the university. “But it wasn’t enough for people to know the name, they had to know what it stands for. Metropolitan, by definition, means to be part of the city. We’re very proud of our urban location and may be one of the most urban universities in North America, with the exception of maybe NYU. So we wanted people – students, public, alumni – to embrace being metropolitan.”

The campaign, “Made of Grit” uses imagery and harnesses stories of real staff and faculty at TMU. The idea was conceived by the university’s internal team and comes from a very simple insight: “If you look at the city, it has grit – on the walls, on the ground. That’s not a bad thing, it’s a part of being urban. But it also has a double meaning, about having a certain spirit and determination,” explains Wentzell. “We love the double meaning. It will help us to connect with more people and maybe create some excitement around TMU.”

Owning its identity as an urban university was “crucial” for TMU, which – even before the rebrand – had made considerable effort to brand itself as a city builder. The addition of grit simply reflects “a spirit and approach to life that our students already had,” Wentzell says.

“The university hasn’t changed, but now we can help to define it,” he says. “The grit has always been there. Now we have the chance to demonstrate it.”

The campaign launched with a 90-second video at TMU’s 2022 orientation on Monday, as the campaign is, in part, meant to give existing students something to identify with. But it is also meant to attract new students, so the campaign will be launched to the wider public on Sept. 6. Creative will run across TV, Spotify, social, Cineplex movie theatres and paid digital. Assets will run for between eight to 12 weeks, depending on format, according to Wentzell.