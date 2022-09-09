M5 hires Damian Bonse to lead its creative teams The internationally-recognized industry veteran will bring 25 years of experience to Halifax as the agency's ECD.

Halifax-based agency M5 Marketing Communications has made a significant new addition, hiring Damian Bonse as its ECD.

Bonse brings nearly 25 years of creative experience to his new role, in which he will be leading creative that will help to accelerate the agency’s growth and transformation. In his new role, he will be based in Halifax, but his experience and leadership will be leveraged across the agency, for clients including some of M5′s newest accounts, such as EfficiencyOne, Veteran’s Affairs Canada and Provident 10.

Bonse has won several Cannes, Clios and Loeries awards over his career, working with brands including Toyota, Coca-Cola, Jamesons, Heineken, Netflix, KFC and Burger King. He has done that while based in Cape Town, most recently working as a freelancer but previously at agencies including King James Group, TBWA\South Africa and BBDO Cape Town.

"Recent business wins have allowed us to add a talent of Damian's caliber to our senior leadership team, so it's an exciting time for us," says Susan Clark, partner at M5. "At a time when our agency is growing, he's the type of creative leader you want – smart, passionate, and a person that you want to work with. We're lucky to have someone like Damian who can help foster growth in young creatives while also coming up with big ideas for clients."