In Brief: Angry Butterfly picks up work with AGO Plus, 1Milk2Sugars makes its creative director a partner and Camden adds a strategy director in Montreal.

AGO picks Angry Butterfly to promote Leonard Cohen exhibit

The Art Gallery of Ontario has picked Angry Butterfly to lead a campaign promote the upcoming Leonard Cohen: Everybody Knows exhibit.

Angry Butterfly will work with the AGO’s internal design, communications and media teams on an integrated, multi-platform campaign that will promote the exhibit through Cohen’s “creativity and artistry.”

The exhibit, opening Dec. 7, is the first museum exhibition to present the holdings of the Leonard Cohen Family Trust. It will go through the artist’s creative life though rare concert footage, instruments, notebooks, letters, photos, drawings and digital art created by Cohen. Lisa Clements, chief communications and brand officer at the AGO, says the exhibition need “a big, bold marketing approach” to attract both existing Cohen fans and new ones.

Other wins for Angry Butterfly this year include Havergal College, Ivey Business School and Roar Beverages.

1Milk2Sugars adds another partner

Toronto-based PR and marketing agency 1Milk2Sugars has made creative director Emma Cusson its newest equity partner. Cusson is now the third shareholder in the firm, joining founder and president Priya Chopra and VP/general manager Ruth Goudie.

In joining the ownership group, Cusson will continue to lead the agency’s creative efforts, while taking on new responsibilities in company culture and employer branding strategy.

Cusson joined the agency in 2017, and is credited with leading its pushing into new markets and client categories. Since 2021, the agency has added 16 new clients, including Canada Dry, Motts Clamato, Keurig, Decathlon and HBC.

Camden adds to strategy leadership

Thibaut Laporte has joined Camden as its newest strategy director in Montreal.

Laporte has been tasked with applying his strategic insights to Camden’s clients, both in Montreal and in collaboration with its other offices. He has previously held senior strategic roles at agencies like High5, Index-Design and Made In.

Meanwhile, Camden has also hired Julie Pagé as general manager of its office in Hong Kong. She takes over leadership from Lucie Marceaux, who had previously helped Camden establish what would become its creative hub for the Asia-Pacific region. Pagé is already familiar with the region, having previously worked in management roles at the Consulate General of Canada in Hong Kong & Macao.