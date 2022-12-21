Walmart Canada names new president and CEO

Gonzalo Gebara is being named the president and CEO of Walmart Canada, effective Jan. 30.

Horacio Barbeito, who took on the CEO position in 2019, left the company in June to become president and CEO of Old Navy. JP Suarez, EVP, chief administration officer and regional CEO for Walmart International, has been leading Walmart Canada on an interim basis for the past six months.

Gebara spent the last three years as CEO for Walmart Chile. During his nearly 23 years with the company, he has held roles across finance, strategy, ecommerce, marketing and operations, in positions of increasing responsibility.

“[Gebara] is an experienced retail leader with extensive knowledge across the industry and our business,” says Judith McKenna, president and CEO, Walmart International. “Under his leadership, he led the transformation of the business in Chile, strengthening our omnichannel capabilities and developing an ecosystem of services for our Chilian customers.”

This summer, Walmart made several corner office shifts, and fortified its executive crew with four moves which fortified its executive crew with four new moves including Sam Wankowski to chief merchandising officer, Laurent Duray to chief ecommerce officer, John Bayliss to the then-newly created EVP of transformation role and Nabeela Ixtabalan to COO.