Corus spices things up with Home and Flavour

Renovations, rebuilds and recipes have been the bread and butter of Corus’ programming strategy for decades. And now, the broadcaster is out to do a major upgrade of its own, as it gets set to launch its two key lifestyle programming verticals as “Home Network” and “Flavour Network.”

When the new channels go live on Dec. 30, Canadians will still see star Corus properties like Renovation Resort, Scott’s Vacation House Rules and Top Chef Canada on the grid.

But as they enter their new, post-HGTV and Food Network era, the channels will also introduce fresh voices and formats in a slate of new homegrown and international programming, says Troy Reeb, co-CEO of Corus Entertainment.

“We have a blank canvas with which we can create, not just on behalf of our audiences – but on behalf of our advertisers,” he explains.

Corus’ licenses for Warner Bros. Discovery’s HGTV and Food Network expire at the end of this year, and the company had to work quickly to replace the two brands. But Reeb says Corus has embraced the opportunity to reset, and lean on its past experience building or refreshing established brands.

“This is not an unusual thing for us,” he says. “We’ve done very successful rebrands in the past, including with Hallmark and Adult Swim. Those are both top-20 channels now.” With Home Network and Flavour Network, Corus now has full control of the programming. And it’s using that as an opportunity to double down on Canadian content as a pillar of its strategy – partly by reinvesting some of the money it would have spent on trademark fees. More than 110 hours of Canadian originals have been confirmed for 2025-2026, including six titles currently in production and more in development.

In 2025, Flavour Network will premiere new seasons of Carnival Eats, Great Chocolate Showdown, as well as season one of Pamela’s Cooking with Love, featuring Pamela Anderson. Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, Great British Menu and Chasing Flavor with Carla Hall are among the new acquisition titles set to debut on Flavour.

Alongside, Home Network will premiere new seasons of Renovation Resort, Scott’s Vacation House Rules and Pamela’s Garden of Eden. The network will also feature new Canadian originals Rentovation, Beer Budget Reno and Building Baeumler, with longtime partners Bryan and Sarah Baeumler. Its new acquisition titles will include Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Honest Renovations and Empty Nest Refresh.

Reeb believes Corus’ refined approach to the channels creates more value for advertisers because more Canadian content means “more opportunity for uniquely tailored brand integrations.”

He points to Big Burger Battle as one example. Hosted by Andrew Phung (Kim’s Convenience), the show will feature Canadians attempting to – in Reeb’s words – build the “wildest, craziest, best-you-can-image burger.” There will be challenges and contesting throughout, creating space for a wide array of brands – such as those from the appliance, food and consumer product categories – to get in front of viewers.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a single Canadian greenlight that will go to air without some opportunity for Canadian brand integration,” he says.

Corus already utilizes the talent and resources of its in-house agency, the Client Marketing Group, to amplify brand integrations across its network. For example, it runs radio segments as an add-on for Food Network partners, and segments on The Morning Show as an extra for HGTV clients. Corus plans to continue doing that with Home Network and Flavour Network. Reeb (pictured right) also hopes the new channels will reach younger viewers, both on linear television (where the stations can be previewed for free starting in January) and through its STACKTV streaming service. The broadcaster has found that HGTV’s and Food Network’s audiences are growing older and are now skewing 40-plus. Reeb says Home and Flavour are its attempt to build younger-facing brands embraced by 18- to 49-year-olds.

It’s one of the reasons Corus has sought out shows that feature younger talent and speak more directly to millennial and Gen Z audiences, including Jessica Alba and Lizzie Mathis on Honest Renovations, Canadian interior design star Natalie Chong for Rentovation and DIY design star Kristen Coutts for Beer Budget Reno.

Looking ahead to next year, Reeb says he is excited by what the new channels represent for Corus: a chance to refresh and reinvigorate its lifestyle programming and create continued opportunities for advertiser integration. Freed from the restrictions of licensed brands, Corus can develop shows based on the local market or capitalize on trends in the zeitgeist.