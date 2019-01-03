Attention is the new ingredient: KFC’s secret recipe Managing an always-on content strategy is no small feat. Now imagine your category is chicken, not a trending topic like ...

Managing an always-on content strategy is no small feat. Now imagine your category is chicken, not a trending topic like fashion or entertainment. And you’re a legacy brand that needs to get back into the cultural conversation. So you dust off your iconic brand assets, and let the zaniness begin.

Welcome to the wacky world of KFC, a content marketing alternate reality where nothing is too far out of the box when it comes to getting attention. Stephen Scarrow walks us through how you get there, and how you keep it going.