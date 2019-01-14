Who’s on the 2019 Marketing Awards Craft jury? Strategy reveals the crop of industry experts scoring this year's production-related category.

From visual effects artists to editors and creative directors, 11 experts in the production and advertising fields have been announced as part of this year’s Marketing Awards Craft jury.

This is the second year the program has led the Craft category with it’s own dedicated panel. And this year (as previously announced in November), Steve Mykolyn, partner at Castor Design, will chair the production bracket, leading the below jurors through an initial online round of judging and later meeting to score the finalists’ work in person.

Strategy previously announced the jurors set to review this year’s Multicultural work once the 2019 Marketing Awards submissions close on February 1. The jury panels for Design and Advertising will be revealed at a later date.

Craft Jury

Michelle Czukar, senior editor, Rooster Post Production

Pascal Desjardin, sound designer, Apollo Studios

Cynthia Heyd, founder, executive producer, HeydSaffer

Kelsey Horne, ECD, Taxi

Janet Kestin, co-founder, partner, Swim

Alan Madill, founder, creative, Good&Ready

Nikki Ormerod, photographer, director, Westside Studio

Marka Rankovic, editor, Married to Giants

Ted Rosnick, partner, CD, Vapor RMW

Yael Staav, director, Soft Citizen / Furlined

David Whiteson, director, VFX artist, Alter Ego