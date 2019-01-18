Gymboree to shutter its stores Ecommerce operations and all 49 of its Canadian locations are set to wind down amid a new bankruptcy filing.

Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree has again filed for bankruptcy, which is expected to result in the closure of all of its stores.

Founded in California in 1976, Gymboree operates hundreds of locations across the U.S. and Canada between three banners: its main Gymboree brand, Crazy 8 (which sells products for slightly older children) and the more upscale Janie and Jack. There are currently 49 Gymboree locations in Canada, while Crazy 8 and Janie and Jack only operate physical stores in the U.S. (though products are available to be shipped to Canada online).

Gymboree, Gymboree Outlet and Crazy 8 stores will be closed, though CEO Shaz Kahng did not provide a timeline in a message posted on the company’s website. The ecommerce operations for those brands will also wind down in the near future, but the company will attempt to sell the Janie and Jack banner and its associated physical and online properties.

“We have weathered many ups and downs over our company’s history, and today’s changing retail environment has proven to be our greatest challenge,” said Kahng, who was named CEO of the company in November, in a statement.

Gymboree had previously filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. in 2017, which resulted in the closing of roughly 60% of its physical stores.

While Gymboree is joining the ranks of retailers like Town Shoes, Jean Machine and Hyba who have recently closed their stores, a number of retailers have announced plans to expand their retail networks. Canadian brands – like Montreal footwear retailer Browns Shoes – is among them, but much of the activity in the country is coming from international retailers such as L.L. Bean, Indochino, Warby Parker, Uniqlo, Bailey Nelson, Muji, Miniso and Oomomo.