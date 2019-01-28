How The Concierge Club shook up experiential in 2018 Activations like their “Zero Gravity Room” drive ROI and engagement

It’s cold outside and you’re spending another Saturday wondering around a shopping centre. And then you see him. Is that Toronto Raptors player, Danny Green taking pictures with fans? So, of course, you head on over to check it out. Activations have stopping power that works on even the most elusive of demos, which is why the experiential space is increasingly important for brands.

From a focus on sustainable events that make a bold, memorable statement, 3D photo booths and customized experiences, to virtual reality and AI, 2018 saw many changes in the events industry. Leading the charge on curating events that generate excitement and engagement, while also driving tangible results for brands is The Concierge Club – a Toronto based special events agency that shook up the experiential marketing landscape and 2018 with marquee events that got Canadians talking and shopping.

In 2011 The Concierge Club opened its doors in Canada, and is now known for its ability to dream up bold, brazen strategies, then execute them with style and attention to detail for tier one brands across major industries—technology, beauty, fashion, healthcare, food & beverage. As a result, their exclusive client list includes marquee brands like Hewlett Packard Canada, Sephora Canada, Guerlain and Cadillac Fairview, to name a few.

In December 2018 – the busiest month for shopping missions, The Concierge Club created an experience breakthrough the clutter of the Yorkdale Shopping Centre bustle and got consumers to stop, and spend time with the new HP Sprocket 200.

To do this, The Concierge Club designed the “Zero Gravity Room” – an upside-down experience that invited consumers to take pictures and print them out on the HP Sprocket 200. To take it to the next level, and entice shares on social, The Concierge Club brought Toronto Raptor’s star, Danny Green onsite to take pictures with fans and sign autographs. Talk about an epic IG moment. The activation was a huge success that brought out four times the projected audience than expected and secured nearly half a million media impressions, including top-tier coverage on TSN online, and positioned the HP product as a great holiday present.

In the beauty world, Sephora and National PR tasked The Concierge Club with creating an unforgettable experience for Canada’s top 50 media and influencers to showcase their 2018 holiday collection. The goal? To generate buzz for the new collection, get people organically sharing and talking about the products on social and of course, drive sales ahead of the holidays. The Concierge Club developed the “Sephora Holiday Cabin” at Toronto’s Berkley Field house – the perfect setting for a warm, luxurious event.

The Sephora Holiday Cabin invited key media and influencers to take beauty to the next level, with a sensory holiday experience. The guests entered to find a stunning tableau with a fireside lounge to use as a backdrop to shoot the products – an influencers dream. To boost the products photogenic appeal in a holiday setting, the custom cabin photo experience included an indoor forest display complete with artificial falling snow- with live jazz to complete the festive scene. A carefully curated family-style holiday menu and branded s’mores station ensured that stomachs were satisfied.

In 2019, The Concierge Club will be looking to expand its roster, push boundaries and explore new areas as the activation space continues to gain priority as an effective sales driver.

Monica Gomez, CEO & Founder, The Concierge Club is proud of the work they do with clients who are invested in pushing the boundaries in experiential marketing to deliver tangible results. In 2019, we see AI being a huge trend in the experiential marketing space, says Gomez, adding that customized events with a 360 approach will continue to rise to the top.

