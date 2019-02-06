Raise your game: Canadian Tire shows how more focus on content impacts KPIs Canadian Tire is in the content marketing game for the long haul and over the years has proven the value ...

Greg Shelly believes the importance of quality personalized content fueled by the right strategy is often overlooked in driving performance in marketing, and the resulting impact on demand generation, sales and brand engagement cannot be overestimated. Shelly shares CanTire’s long-term big picture content marketing approach.