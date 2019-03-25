WGSN explains future youth: The Gen Z Equation Gen Z will become the single largest consumer group on the planet sooner than we think. Trend forecasters at WGSN ...

Gen Z will become the single largest consumer group on the planet sooner than we think. Trend forecasters at WGSN examine how brands can create authentic, lifelong connections with a split generation that defies stereotypes and makes its own rules.

Meet Gen We and Gen Me – the two Gen Z micro-segments that eat, shop and consume content differently. Hear everything you need to understand about this next cohort of shoppers to better connect with them along the evolving path to purchase.