Cannabis: The new retail disruptor

Get behind the scenes of the cannabis retail business with Tokyo Smoke. Join Canopy Growth’s VP of Retail Infrastructure and Strategic Projects Hilary Smee as she discusses navigating the intersection of brand and retail in the cannabis space.

Hear how Tokyo Smoke is leading the charge in this new eco-system and how they are establishing brand trust and loyalty in an emerging market, carving out new paths to purchase and creating in-store experiences.