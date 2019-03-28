Finding the sweet spot: balancing brick-and-mortar & digital Hear how one of Canada’s leading retailers is successfully transitioning its shopping experience to reflect a holistic approach, balanced between ...

Canadian Tire’s SVP of Marketing Susan O’Brien will outline how the retailer has overhauled its e-commerce game while modernizing its still crucial in-store experience.