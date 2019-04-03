Optimizing brand communications per retailer In an age of curated product recommendations, social feeds and even potential partners, we all expect more – and more ...

In an age of curated product recommendations, social feeds and even potential partners, we all expect more – and more relevant – personalization in our lives. However, most integrated brand plans don’t factor in how the path to purchase differs from retailer to retailer.

Jesse Gilbert, VP, Integrated Planning at TracyLocke will show how shopper marketers are leveraging higher funnel brand communications across e-com platforms, in-store and online retailer assets, as well as brand channels, to better optimize for key retailers and their shoppers.