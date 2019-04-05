Campbell’s: Evolving with the shopper landscape

For CPGs, navigating disruption along the path to purchase has required some fundamental strategic reboots. Liliana Marando, Senior Shopper Marketing ...
By Natalya Chernova
13 mins ago

For CPGs, navigating disruption along the path to purchase has required some fundamental strategic reboots.

Liliana Marando, Senior Shopper Marketing Manager at Campbell’s, explains how they’re shifting gears to meet the needs of the ever-evolving shopper. Learn how an iconic heritage brand is staying ahead of changing habits, tastes and trends to connect with today’s consumers.

Liliana Marando

Liliana Marando

Sr Manager Shopper Marketing

Campbell Company of Canada

Tags:


,

﻿