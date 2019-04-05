Campbell’s: Evolving with the shopper landscape For CPGs, navigating disruption along the path to purchase has required some fundamental strategic reboots. Liliana Marando, Senior Shopper Marketing ...

Liliana Marando, Senior Shopper Marketing Manager at Campbell’s, explains how they’re shifting gears to meet the needs of the ever-evolving shopper. Learn how an iconic heritage brand is staying ahead of changing habits, tastes and trends to connect with today’s consumers.