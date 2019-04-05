Customer first: Using data-driven insights to fuel the connected customer experience Growing competition from traditional players and new market entrants. Machine learning and artificial intelligence. Rising business and labour costs. Retail ...

Growing competition from traditional players and new market entrants. Machine learning and artificial intelligence. Rising business and labour costs. Retail has never been more challenging. And, today’s consumers expect retailers to deliver a relevant and tailored experience – in-store and across channels – or risk losing their loyalty and share of wallet.

George Roith, dunnhumby’s Head of Retail for Canada, will discuss trends and insights from dunnhumby’s recent studies of retailers around the globe, and share the Customer First principles top retailers and brands are following to grow market share and sales – fuelled by data.