L’Oreal Canada partners with OSMO The beauty company aims to strengthen ties to the start-up community via a partnership with the Montreal non-profit.

From left to right: Patrick Gagné, CEO, OSMO; Frank Kollmar, président & CEO, L’Oréal Canada; Valérie Forget, Director programs, OSMO; Robert Beredo, CDO, L’Oréal Canada. Credit: CNW Group/L’Oréal Canada Inc.

L’Oréal Canada has partnered with Montreal’s OSMO, the latest in an ongoing tech-focused makeover at the beauty giant and its Canadian outpost.

OSMO is a non-profit that supports Montreal startups through various initiatives, such as offering event and office space, running collision day-style events or running the AI For Good Summer Lab. Last year, it partnered with ad agency Lg2 on one of its many training programs that help startups get off the ground.

L’Oréal Canada will be providing startups housed within OSMO resources and access to its senior executives. In return, L’Oréal Canada hopes benefits from the opportunity of working with technology entrepreneurs. Part of the company’s ongoing digital strategy has involved being on the lookout for new technologies and opportunities, and working with OSMO will not only give it more accessibility to these technologies, but opportunities to begin working with the companies developing it at a very early stage.

“Digital technology has radically transformed L’Oréal in the world and in Canada,” said Frank Kollmar, CEO of L’Oréal Canada, as part of today’s announcement. “New technologies, on the other hand, open up new horizons to beauty and a partnership like the one with OSMO, will contribute greatly to the achievement of our goal of being a pioneer, champion and leader of Beauty Tech.”

Some of the other ways L’Oréal Canada has embraced technology to find more services to offer consumers have been letting Canadians use AI to find the right skincare products following its acquisition of ModiFace.