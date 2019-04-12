Keynote: From a place to buy to the place to be Tony Chapman contends that the six pillars a great retail brand is built upon – Proposition, Product, Place, Promotion, Price ...

Chapman will break down the strengths and weaknesses of the platform economy and draw upon best-in-the-world retail case studies, to offer his thoughts on how anyone who relies on a physical space can counter these digital matchmakers.