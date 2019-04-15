Labatt’s new shopper marketing M.O. Join Todd Allen, Labatt’s VP of Marketing, as he shares how brands like Stella Artois are evolving shopper marketing through ...

From Stella Artois’ “Pour it Forward” campaign, where consumers can contribute to life-changing causes (like access to clean drinking water with the purchase of a limited edition chalice), to personalization at scale – bringing premium value offers to consumers across the country – Labatt is leveraging full-funnel marketing to maximize cross-channel integration and win at retail.